Tiger Woods proves once again that he does not know what it means to quit

No longer the force of old Tiger Woods still does not know what it means to quit - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

Tiger Woods wore a look of unvarnished anguish. In the cold and rain to which his battered body has long struggled to adapt, he cursed under his breath as his pitch to the 15th green clattered against the flagstick and trickled back to the front edge. It was not so much that he feared missing the cut – his ravaged right leg might have thanked him for the respite – as that he felt a ghastly sense of history repeating itself.

On this very spot 10 years earlier, Woods had been similarly flummoxed by Augusta’s endless vagaries, watching his ball cannon off the flag into the greenside lake. It would be the cue for one of the most contentious episodes in Masters history: Woods played his next shot a couple of steps back from his original spot, rather than the official drop zone, sparking widespread calls that he should be disqualified. A decade on, there was no such clamour, as he gritted his teeth and drained a 25-foot putt for birdie. “At least it didn’t go in the water this time,” he said. “So that was nice.”

The final four holes of Woods’ second round offered a miniature study of what his golfing career has become. On the surface, there was agony, as the Georgia squalls left him looking chilled to the bone. When he hooked his drive at the 18th into the pine straw, he carried his club glumly off the tee, his energy visibly draining. “I was just trying to hit some kind of low cut out there, and I hit it right off the neck,” he lamented.

But from somewhere, he summoned those peerless reserves of resilience, escaping with a five and waiting to see if his three-over total would squeak him under the cut line. Justin Thomas duly obliged, with a hideous back nine of 42 ensuring that his close friend Woods would make the weekend for a record-equalling 23rd Masters in a row. It was not how Thomas scripted it – he seemed close to tears as his caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, put his arm around his shoulder – but would have wanted nobody but Woods to benefit from his misfortune. The two are neighbours in Jupiter, Florida, and share the same streak of frat-boy humour, as illustrated by Woods’ crass stunt in slipping Thomas a tampon after outdriving him at Riviera this year.

As he waited to see whether he would be teeing off in the third round, or heading straight to the airport, Woods left little doubt that he had the appetite for more. “I hope I get the chance to play two more rounds,” he said. “Obviously I’ve had some injuries, but I’ve always loved this course, and I love playing this event.”

Tiger Woods - Shutterstock/John G Mabanglo

Here was a case of Woods’ pride coming to the fore. In almost 27 years as a professional, he has amassed a galaxy of dizzying records. Between 2004 and 2006, he stood over 1,466 putts from three feet and missed three of them. After his stunning triumph at Augusta in 1997 as a 21-year-old, his score to par at the majors over the next 12 years was 250 strokes better than that of his closest rival, Phil Mickelson. Perhaps the most giddying feat of all, though, was to go 142 events on the PGA Tour, from 1998 to 2005, without missing a single cut. By way of comparison, the longest such streak today is held by Xander Schauffele, with 20.

You will hear Woods talk often, even at 47 and with severe physical limitations, of “grinding”. He likes to prove to himself and to the watching world that he does not know what it means to quit, that, much like the Navy Seals whose endurance so inspires him, he will keep persevering even when every part of his body is screaming at him to stop. For all that he has no chance of winning his sixth Green Jacket this weekend, his sequence of playing all four rounds at every Masters since 1996 – he has missed four over that period – is a source of deep personal satisfaction.

As he has acknowledged here, the joy he derives from golf has changed. He accepts the smaller wins now, softening his previous philosophy than nothing less than tournament victory could suffice. This would explain why, as he headed out into Augusta’s drenching downpours in a body warmer, galoshes and a beanie, he was happy still to be playing. Every stride might have hurt, and every move might have been an effort, but Woods stuck ferociously to the task ahead. At some level, he loves nothing better than a showcase for his defiance. And as the rain intensified, soaking his clothes and reducing fairways to the consistency of suet, there was, perversely, nowhere else he would rather have been.