Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson miss cut, possibly marking Mickelson's final U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson badly missed the cut Friday at Winged Foot and for Mickelson, there is a legitimate question whether this will be his last U.S. Open.

Mickelson, played out the string with a 74 to finish at 13-over while Woods lost any chance of playing the weekend when he ballooned to a 77, 10-over for the week.

Next year, the Open is at Torrey Pines in Mickelson’s hometown. But Mickelson might not qualify and if he gets an exemption, he may turn it down. He’s not exactly wild about the South Course there.

When asked if this might be his last appearance in the tournament that has frustrated him the most, he said only, “I don’t know.”

Woods, who began the day 3-over, had an outside chance of making the cut but never mounted a challenge.

“It’s frustrating that I’m not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship,” he said. “It feels like the way the golf course is changing, is turning, that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn’t get myself that opportunity.”

Woods will take some time off before he starts to prepare to defend his 2019 Masters title in November.

“Probably I’m not going to be swinging a club for a little bit, well, until Tuesday,” he said. “And then after that, take a little break. And then refocus and get back after it. There’s still one more major to go, and my title defense at Sherwood. We have a couple big, big things ahead of us.”

Mickelson, meanwhile, was just as gracious missing the cut here as he was when he kissed away the 2006 championship.

“I enjoyed the week and I enjoyed the challenge that this golf course provides,” he said after a much improved round of 73 that left him at 13-over. “I think it’s always one of the hardest tests that we play but one of the most fun challenges because of the character of the course all throughout, from shot-making to putting and short game.

“I think it’s a terrific place to play golf and I’m appreciative of the opportunity to have been able compete here and I’m disappointed I didn’t play better.”

Mickelson said he needs to “figure things out” at home, where he plans to spend the next couple of weeks.

“I get out here where the penalty for a mis-hit is severe, and I find myself getting a little tight and a little steer-y, and playing some of my worst golf,” he said. “When I go back home, I don’t have the stress and I seem to play just fine, but I’ve got to be able to bring it out here under these conditions.”

