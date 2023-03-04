Tiger Woods opts out but the best of the rest are coming to The Players Championship

Tiger Woods let the 5 p.m. Friday deadline pass without committing to next week’s Players Championship.

Almost everyone else on the PGA Tour will be at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Led by No. 1 Jon Rahm, 19 of the top-20 players on the world golf rankings and 49 of the top-50 on the FexEx Cup standings committed to The Players before the Friday deadline.

Rahm has won three of six starts this season, prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and finished among the top-10 in all six. Since winning in Mexico last year, he has 10 top-10s in 15 starts and has the current longest streak of made cuts on the PGA Tour with 24.

Rahm has made the cut in all five Players he's entered with a tie for 12th in 2019 and a tie for ninth in 2021.

Also in the mix will be past Players champions Rory Mclroy (No. 3 in the world) and Justin Thomas (No. 9) and top-10 players Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

The Players Championship

March 9-12, Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass

Purse, $25 million; first place, $4.5 million

Tickets and parking, visit theplayers.com

Military Appreciation Day and Riley Green concert, March 7, 4:30 p.m., 17th hole

Past major champions Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matusuyama and Justin Rose will be prowling the Stadium Course, along with past Players champions Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar.

Tiger Woods is all smiles with his daughter Sam during last year's World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the PGA Tour Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The glaring absence from the field will be last year's champion, Cameron Smith. He and more than 20 other players are under indefinite PGA Tour suspension and ineligible for Tour events after they jumped to the LIV Golf League last year.

Other players who would have been eligible for The Players had they not joined LIV Golf are past Players champions Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, and Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters and Harold Varner III.

While Woods has emphasized since his return last year from a near-fatal car accident in 2021 that his primary goal would be to play in the four major championships, he left the door open after the Genesis Invitational in Feburary that he might "sprinkle in" a few other events.

Woods last competed in The Players in 2019, tying for 30th, 10 shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. He had already opted out before the 2020 tournament because of back issues, and play was canceled anyway after one round because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than a month after the 2019 Players, Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major championship at Augusta National. He played three of the four majors last year (missing the U.S. Open) and his start at the Genesis Invitational, where he tied for 45th after a first-round 69, was his first start in a non-major championship since the 2020 ZOZO Championship.

Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1-ranked player leads the field for next week's Players Championship.

The only player missing from among the top-50 on the FedEx Cup standings is Ben Taylor of England, who is getting married this weekend. The Players will have 43 of the top-50 on the world rankings and every PGA Tour winner this season, led by Rahm with three.

First Coast and Golden Isles players in the field include Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Russell Knox and Sam Ryder.

Players Championship commitments

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Duncan, Tyler

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tiger Woods won't play The Players Championship: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy will