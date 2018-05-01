Tiger Woods opens at 25/1 for Wells Fargo Championship, with Rory McIlroy listed as favorite

Although his Masters return was a bit of a disappointment, Tiger-mania is still alive and well on the PGA Tour. However, according to the odds for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, the fever pitch from the gambling world has relatively died down.

Tiger Woods is making his first post-Masters appearance in Charlotte this week. While he's still among the tournament betting favorites, his 25-to-1 Las Vegas SuperBook odds are considerably more moderate than his previous two outings, when he logged in at 6-to-1 at Bay Hill and (at one point) 8-to-1 at Augusta. Though the 42-year-old hasn't played at this event since 2012 (he also missed last year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow), Woods does have success at the North Carolina course, recording a win in 2007 along with two other top-five finishes. In six events this season, Woods has three top 15s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Valspar Championship.

As for the rest of the field, Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite at 7-to-1. In seven tournament starts, McIlroy has six top 10s, highlighted by two wins and a second-place finish. The four-time major winner was a non-factor at last year's PGA, although McIlroy admitted injuries hampered him throughout the week. Like Woods, this will be McIlroy's first tournament since the Masters, where he played in the final group but finished T-5 thanks to a Sunday 74.

Justin Thomas, who won the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow last August, is right behind McIlroy at 10-to-1. The reigning Player of the Year is joined by Rickie Fowler, who has a win and two other top 10s at Quail Hollow. Masters champion Patrick Reed, at 20-to-1, is also among the favorites. Though Reed has just one top 25 in five Wells Fargo starts, he did finish runner-up at last year's PGA.

Other notables include Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama (20-to-1), Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood (25-to-1), and Tony Finau and Webb Simpson (30-to-1).

