Tiger Woods on career regret: Running 'destroyed my body and my knees'

Tiger Woods made a pretty big revelation during a lighthearted question-and-answer session with Golf TV recently.

The 15-time major champion revealed one of the primary culprits of his almost career-ending injuries — running.

In a segment titled #AskTiger, Woods responded to questions from fans on his phone. One fan asked him what he would tell his younger self if he could go back in time. Here is his response.

“Not to run so much,” Woods said. “Running over 30 miles a week for probably my first five or six years on Tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.”

Woods’ injury-riddled downfall

During his early 2000s prime, Woods appeared destined to break Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 career major victories. From 1997 to 2008, he won 14 of them. When he claimed the U.S. Open in 2008, he was 32 years old with years of prime golf ahead of him. Or so it seemed.

After that victory at Torrey Pines, Woods revealed that he had played on two stress fractures in his tibia and an ACL tear in his knee. He didn’t play the rest of that season and didn’t win another major until his dramatic Masters victory 11 years later in 2019.

Myriad knee and back injuries in addition to personal struggles contributed to Woods’ swift fall from the top of the game. On multiple occasions, injuries forced him to halt his comeback.

And by his assessment, he blames too much running while he was young as the culprit.

Would Tiger Woods' career have been different had he not run so much when he was younger? (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

