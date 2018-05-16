Tiger Woods officially commits to the Memorial for final U.S. Open preparation

Tiger Woods has officially committed to playing the 2018 Memorial, according to tournament organizers.

Following back-to-back tournaments at the Wells Fargo Championship and Players Championship, it was widely assumed Woods would make one more appearance before this year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, with Muirfield Village serving as the most likely stop. Woods has won the Columbus tournament five times in his career, his most recent victory in 2012. He last played in the event in 2015, when he infamously shot an 85 during his third round.

Woods will likely skip the FedEx St. Jude Classic (he's never played in the Memphis tournament), which sites between the Memorial and U.S. Open. This will give Woods a week of recovery before traveling to Southampton for the year's second major.

In his latest comeback, Woods has posted four top-12 finishes in his last six events, and ranks eighth in strokes gained on tour.

The Memorial begins on May 31. Jason Dufner is the defending champ.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS