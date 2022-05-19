Tiger Woods needs 'some breathing space' after opening tee shot at PGA
Move aside and the let man go through.
After smashing his opening tee shot in the 104th PGA Championship, Tiger Woods just wanted a little room as he made his way off the tee box.
Just a little space, camera person. A little space. A little space, please!
Woods three times motioned to the on-course camera operator following him to give him "some breathing space.”
Further down the fairway, Woods got that desired separation, as he hit the longest drive among his super group of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods stuffed his approach shot to 3 feet and made birdie.
