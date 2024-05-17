Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
It was a surreal day at the PGA Championship.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Over and above all the concern about Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, there’s this: someone died at a golf tournament Friday.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
