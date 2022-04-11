Tiger Woods' Masters Got So Rough He Had To Resort To Hitting Left-Handed

Just finishing the Masters Tournament on Sunday made Tiger Woods’ return to major competition triumphant.

But he had his rough moments in the final round. After hitting a ball into flowering shrubs on the 13th hole at Augusta, Woods had to hit a shot left-handed.

#TigerWoods had to improvise here with the back to front club direction...long birdie putt incoming pic.twitter.com/BqFCdVOIGq — Hamid Munir (@HamidMunir80) April 10, 2022

The ball stopped several feet past the hole, but he still salvaged par.

The five-time Masters champ finished the fourth round 6-over at 78, putting him 13-over for the tournament, 23 strokes behind first-time winner Scottie Scheffler.

But for an athlete who nearly lost his leg in a car wreck last year, his comeback was remarkable.

Check out the crowd’s appreciation as Woods walked toward the green on the 18th hole.

The chapter ends on Tiger Woods' 24th Masters. #themasterspic.twitter.com/uNyEsieMXC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Woods said.

