Tiger Woods makes early charge, comes back down to earth on moving day at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods struggles to keep successful round together Saturday at the Quicken Loans National tournament. (AP Photo)

When his putt rolled past the left lip of the opening hole Saturday, Tiger Woods’ chances at making a moving day charge at the Quicken Loans National tournament were slim.

But then, beginning with Hole 4, Woods went on a tear. He birdied that hole and four out of the next five. At one point, he was just a shot off of the lead.

As has often been the case in this 2018 season, though, Woods struggled to continue his success on the back 9. He finished with a 2-under 68, which was good enough for tied-10th mid-Saturday.





Using a new TaylorMade mallet putter — his first time ever using a mallet putter in tournament competition — Woods carded an even par 70 on Thursday and a 5-under 65 on Friday.

The golfing legend was in prime position to make a charge Saturday, but the opening bogey derailed the expectations of many. Woods fought back, making birdie on Hole 4 and lighting the spark that was needed.

On Hole 5, Woods knocked a wedge close and holed another birdie putt. And on Hole 6, Woods roped a driver down the middle of the fairway and drained a birdie putt a shot later. A birdie on Hole 7 made it three-straight for Woods, but while he bogeyed Hole 8, the momentum early round momentum carried through Hole 9 as Woods finished with a birdie.

At the turn, Woods was 3-under and poised to put himself in stellar position Sunday. But he didn’t. He bogeyed Hole 13, which stalled his success.

Woods made birdie on Hole 16 but finished with a closing bogey. As of mid-afternoon on Saturday, he was six shots off of the lead.

