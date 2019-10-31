Tiger Woods looks a changed man as he continues to make golfing history

Tiger Woods has let his guard down, little by little, in recent years - AP

The story goes that when Tiger Woods first touched down in Dubai 18 years ago, enticed by a vast appearance fee to reflect his three major wins the previous season, Darren Clarke and a few others were eager to take him out on the town.

Drinking options were hardly abundant in the Gulf state, but his peers felt he should see more of the place than a golf course and an opulent hotel. Woods, by all accounts, was tempted, but ultimately beyond persuasion. He was at the zenith of his fame, ergo the risks of a PR misfire were too great. As such, with a certain sadness, he stayed sequestered in his seven-star cage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fast-forward to his experience last weekend in Chiba, Japan, and the contrast could hardly be starker. The headline, of course, was that he won an 82nd PGA Tour title to equal Sam Snead’s record, but it was his extramural exploits that revealed more about how Woods has changed.

With the second day’s play cancelled due to powerful storms, he headed out with some friends to the movies, catching an afternoon screening of Joker. So far, so unusual.

But as the rain turned roads into rivers and meant the courtesy cars could not pick up the gang up on time, Woods and the rest of his frat pack – including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson – repaired to a local Domino’s for some thin-crust pizza. Such was the preciousness of his relative anonymity. When he and girlfriend Erica Herman later appeared in a 7-Eleven store, only two fans asked for selfies.

For most players, this might represent a normal enough day. For Woods, it is so unheard-of as to offer a priceless character study of his midlife reinvention.

Story continues

As Rory McIlroy, part of his inner circle in their home community of West Palm Beach, put it: “He has opened up a lot in the last few years. Previously, he didn’t take the camaraderie or being one of the guys as seriously as he does now. He sees the bigger picture a little more than he used to.” After 23 years spent cultivating the persona of a myopic android, Woods finally feels ready to let the outside world in.

Just this week, there have been further signs of his shift in psyche. Always a reluctant interviewee, Woods called in to Fred Couples’ radio show, discussing everything from his views on the World Series to the fact that the poignant greenside scenes at Augusta – where daughter Sam and son Charlie embraced him in the wake of his fifth Masters triumph – almost did not materialise.

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Zozo Championship, his 82nd PGA Tour title Credit: Reuters

“It probably wouldn’t have happened if Sam had reached the final of her state soccer tournament,” he said. These are not the types of apercus that Woods would ever have offered when fully engaged in his pursuit of history. Even at last year’s US Open, when asked if his personal life had settled down, he replied, curtly: “It has gotten better.”

Belatedly, however, we are glimpsing a different side to his nature. For too long, there has been a popular image of Woods as a surly misanthrope, whose reaction to the presence of Ian Poulter on his private jet was to text his coach: “Why has this d--- mooched a ride on my plane?”

Yet lately, tales of his aloofness are counterbalanced by those of his generosity. Woods, while caricatured as a paltry tipper, has quietly devoted much effort to his foundation, which plays a significant role in empowering minority students in his native southern California. He is also reported to have assisted one foreign-born tour golfer in obtaining a green card to work in the US.

The impression of his remoteness can be exaggerated, too. When Matt Parziale, a firefighter, earned an invitation to the Masters by winning the US Mid-Amateur, Woods sent him a letter congratulating him on his achievement and praising him for his work. Jason Day, one of his closest confreres, is one quick to vouch for him, disclosing that Woods often texts with motivational mantras.

It is a stunning about-turn that Woods, who has almost revelled in being a closed book, is now planning to write his memoir. For all that we think we know, many questions still demand answers.

How does he begin to explain the lurching fluctuations of his 2019 season? He has won a Green Jacket, vanished to the margins, and then propelled himself back to prominence with an extraordinary front-running display in Japan. The parlour game of predicting whether or not he can overhaul Jack Nicklaus’ 18 majors is a fool’s errand. All that matters, ultimately, is the verdict of the man himself, who, even in the slough of despond in 2015, promised: “I’m not done yet.”

Before the year is out, we will see another incarnation of Woods, as he morphs into the elder statesman by captaining the US side in next month’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. It promises to be a fascinating dynamic, as Woods, whose dismal Ryder Cup suggests an indifference to team competition, seeks to reimagine himself as a leader of men.

Certainly, his latest feat, in emulating Snead’s 82 tour victories, commands respect, since nobody else had come within nine of that total in 33 years. Perhaps the greatest relief for Team USA, though, is that Woods at last seems happy and unburdened. For when he prospers, so, inescapably, does golf itself.