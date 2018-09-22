Tiger Woods poised to end five-year tournament drought after epic 3rd round at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods was unstoppable to open the third round of the Tour Championship. (AP Photo)

Sitting in uncharted waters for his latest comeback, Tiger Woods very quickly made it apparent that golf fans should be paying attention to the Tour Championship this weekend.

Woods opened the third round of the Tour Championship with his first 36-hole lead in a tournament since 2015 and immediately added onto it. Then he added onto it again, and again, and again.

All told, Woods began his Saturday with six birdies on the first seven holes, including five straight between the 3rd and 7th holes. He would eventually finish with a five-under 65 for the day, putting him at 12-under for the tournament.

That run of five straight birdies was punctuated by this absurd nine-iron from 172 yards out in a bunker.





Woods is now in prime position to capture his first PGA Tour win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He’ll begin Sunday paired with Rory McIlroy and three strokes ahead of both McIlroy and his Saturday partner Justin Rose. No other player is within six strokes of Woods.

That’s a tough pair of players to hold off, but Woods has a pretty strong record when leading after three rounds on the PGA Tour:

When @TigerWoods holds the outright lead after 54 holes … His win percentages are strong. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dJ4ZEb6wt2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 22, 2018

Pro athletes show support for Tiger Woods on social media

Woods’ run soon caught the eye of the sports world, which seems very ready to see one of history’s greatest golfers finish on top one more time.

.@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2018









Wow @TigerWoods is ready to go today! 🐅🔥 — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 22, 2018





