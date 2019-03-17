Tiger Woods makes fun of Kevin Na at The Players Championship's iconic 17 green

Tiger Woods jokingly made fun of Kevin Na on the iconic No. 17 green on Saturday at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

It was a rough day for Tiger Woods on Saturday at The Players Championship.

Although, it could have been a lot worse.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woods finished with an even par 72 on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, thanks to three birdies on the back nine, to sneak through the secondary 54-hole cut.

Yet perhaps the best moment of his round — at least for those watching — came when he and playing partner Kevin Na took to the iconic island green on No. 17.

After both hitting close to the cup, Na finished off his putt first to make birdie. Yet as the putt was about to fall, Na quickly rushed to grab his ball from the cup — even before it had fallen.

So, naturally, Woods had to have a little fun with him.

Woods had a similar putt himself. So once he saw it was going to fall, he quickly made a move to grab his ball, imitating Na the best he could.

This is so good.@TigerWoods and Kevin Na share a few laughs on the iconic island green @THEPLAYERSChamp. 😂#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/l1OdXwNkZz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2019

“I thought, maybe I could have a little fun with this,” Woods said, via the PGA Tour. “I had to make sure I started on line first. Once I realized I was gonna make it then I tried to get down there as fast as I could.”

Story continues

“Once I realized I was gonna make it then I tried to get down there as fast as I could.” 🤣@TigerWoods talks through his race to the cup on No. 17 @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/8kp9h6tmjg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2019

Na ended up finishing six-over on Saturday and failed to make the secondary cut — something he likely knew would happen well before he teed off on No. 17.

Hopefully, if nothing else, his hilarious moment with Tiger helps to make up for it a bit.

Woods sits at three-under heading into Sunday’s round after failing to break 70 all week. It marks his first tournament back in action since he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury.

Jon Rahm currently leads the field at 15-under after he fired a 64 on Saturday, just one shot shy of the course record.

More from Yahoo Sports: