Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth paired together in final round for first time ever at The Players Championship

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will play together on Sunday for the first time ever when they tee off Sunday afternoon at The Players Championship.

Both Woods and Spieth are in the top 10…

Woods struggled somewhat over the first two days, sitting right on the cut line at -1 after Friday’s round. But he turned the clock back on Saturday, firing a 65, the best round he’s ever had at TPC Sawgrass. He had the putter going on the front nine, shooting a sparkling 30 at the turn. He finished the day at -8 for the tournament.

6 putts thru 5 holes. Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018





While Woods grabbed the headlines, Spieth likewise started the day at -1 and turned in a 65. He birdied nine holes — including six on the back and his final three in a row. He has been marvelous since an opening-round 75. Woods and Spieth are tied for ninth along with Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Cantlay.

Can Woods or Spieth win?

Woods is a two-time winner (2001 and 2013), but it would take something really special on Sunday to get number three. He and Spieth are 11 shots back of Webb Simpson (-19), who has been absolutely terrific for the first three rounds. Simpson holds a seven-shot lead over Danny Lee (-12).

Someone — whether it’s Woods or Spieth or someone else — will have to get rolling early and put some pressure on Simpson, a four-time winner on Tour, at golf’s “fifth major.”

When do Woods and Spieth tee off?

Woods and Spieth tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET. Here is the entire list of tee times.

9:00: Brandon Harkins

9:05: Jon Rahm, Ross Fisher

9:15: Brooks Koepka, CT Pan

9:25: Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore

9:35: Nick Watney, Daniel Berger

9:45: Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

9:55: Tony Finau, Justin Rose

10:05: Andrew Landry, Austin Cook

10:15: Martin Laird, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:25: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren

10:35: Beau Hossler, Bubba Watson

10:45: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na

10:55: Ted Potter Jr., Chris Stroud

11:05: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak

11:15: Shane Lowry, Tyron Van Aswegen

11:25: Billy Horschel, JJ Henry

11:35: Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett

11:45: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin

11:55: Chez Reavie, Jamie Lovemark

12:05: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:15: Byson Dechambeau, Chesson Hadley

12:25: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley

12:35: Ryan Palmer, Byeong Hun An

12:45: Charles Howell III, Scott Brown

12:55: Adam Scott, Steve Stricker

1:05: Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Stenson

1:15: Grayson Murray, Jhonny Vegas

1:25: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richie Werenski

1:35: Patrick Cantlay, Mark Leishman

1:45: Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar

1:55: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter

2:05: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth

2:15: Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel

2:25: Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele

2:35: Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner

2:45: Webb Simpson, Danny Lee

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth are playing together on Sunday for the first time ever. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

