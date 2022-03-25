Tiger Woods is officially listed in the field at The Masters

Tiger Woods might be gearing up to make his return to golf at Augusta National.

Though he hasn’t confirmed anything, and has said repeatedly that his leg isn’t back to full strength after his car crash last year, Woods appeared in the field for the 2022 Masters on Thursday.

To add to the speculation, the Hall of Famer’s name was omitted from the “Past Champions Not Playing” section on the Masters’ website. Phil Mickelson, who has already said he isn’t playing in the event, was included in that section.

The Masters’ website lists Phil Mickelson as a past champion that won’t be playing in the 2022 Masters.



Tiger Woods' name is not listed.👀

Woods has plenty of time to pull out of the first major of the season, which doesn’t start until April 7. With the Valero Texas Open still between now and the Masters, it’s hard to know how seriously to take the list of the field, too.

Woods’ name landing on the list, however, certainly makes things exciting.

Is Tiger Woods actually ready to make his return to golf? (Augusta National via Getty Images)

Is Tiger Woods ready to return at The Masters?

From what Woods has said recently, he’s not ready to compete yet.

Woods was involved in a serious car crash in Southern California last year, which left him with multiple leg injuries, including a shattered ankle and compound fracture. He nearly lost his leg.

Though Woods is back on his feet and working on his game, he said last month that walking is still a tough task. Having to walk a course over the span of a week while competing in a PGA Tour event, he said, isn’t possible yet.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods said at the Genesis Invitational. “I want to know, but I don’t … It takes time. What’s frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain pace, but I’m not. I've just got to continue working.”

While it may not be physically possible for him, considering how tough of a walk Augusta National is, a return at the Masters would be the perfect spot for Woods. The 82-time Tour winner picked up his fifth green jacket in 2019, which he won after dealing with multiple back injuries.

It’s still too soon to tell if Woods will be playing at the Masters next month.