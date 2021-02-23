Tiger Woods on Sunday at Riviera Country Club. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday morning in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department termed a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision."

According to the department's Twitter account, the vehicle sustained "major damage" in the accident, which took place at 7:12 a.m. Woods was the only occupant of the car, and was extricated via the Jaws of Life. He was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information on his condition is currently available.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A local news station showed footage of Woods' wrecked vehicle, still bearing the logo of the Genesis Invitational, the tournament hosted by his foundation last weekend:

Below is a wider view of the crash scene:

(Via screenshot)

Woods' car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rolling Hills Estates, heading downhill in the residential area. His car apparently crossed the southbound lanes and traveled a substantial distance before coming to rest:

A look at the path that it looks like Tiger Woods car took. It appears it went a long way before coming to a rest pic.twitter.com/ZwWQqoCKvM — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, less than 10 miles away from the crash site.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement shortly before noon in Los Angeles confirming the news: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods had been in California for the Genesis Invitational, which took place at Riviera Country Club. Woods did not play, as he was still recovering from back surgery, but was present to congratulate tournament winner Max Homa. After the tournament, he also played golf with Dwyane Wade.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

