Tiger Woods hosts Masters Champions Dinner with family, ’quarantine style’

There might not be any action this week at Augusta National during what would've been Masters week, but defending champion Tiger Woods still put on his green jacket and hosted his Champions Dinner alongside his family "quarantine style."

The coronavirus has sidelined this year's tournament until November, but no Masters week in April, no problem for Woods. He posted this photo on Twitter and Instagram showcasing a table setting centered around his trophy while spending quality time with children Sam and Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

After his iconic 15th major victory at last year’s Masters, Woods said he intended to serve a familiar meal of fajitas, sushi and milkshakes at this year’s event.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006,” Woods said. “So, we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

Majors get fall overhaul, with Masters, PGA and U.S. Open rescheduled in 2020

It’s unclear what he did serve his family on Tuesday night, but seeing Tiger in his (fifth) green jacket again gave us a smile we all needed.

Take a look at what Masters winners have served at their own Champions Dinners since 1995 …

Champions Dinner: What winners served