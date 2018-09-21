Tiger Woods grabs first 36-hole lead since 2015 after up-and-down round at Tour Championship
We’re entering uncharted territory in Tiger Woods’ latest comeback. Woods took the co-lead with Justin Rose at 7-under at the Tour Championship on Friday, shooting a 2-under 68 to add onto a strong first round Thurdsay.
Per ESPN’s Bob Harig, that’s Woods’ first 36-hole in a tournament since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, where Woods eventually finished 10th. He came just short of his first outright lead since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which he eventually won.
Woods is still seeking his first PGA Tour win since that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he came close with a thrilling No. 2 finish at the PGA Championship last month. He’s already posted six top-10 finishes in 17 events this season.
Woods will be partnered with Rose on Saturday at 7-under, and the pair will try to hold off Rory McIlroy, who is currently third at 5-under, and Justin Thomas, who is in a four-way tie for fourth at 4-under.
He knew it.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
Woods moved into a commanding position through 15-holes with a pair of back-to-back birdies that moved him two strokes ahead of Rose, but some short-game adventures left him with a double-bogey on 16 and tied with Rose.
Double bogey for Tiger.
Woods falls into a co-lead.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
Woods bounced back two holes later on the par-5 18th hole, reaching the green in two shots and two-putting for a birdie and move back into a tie with Rose, who also birdied the 18th.
.@TigerWoods birdies the 18th hole at the @PlayoffFinale.
He'll enter Round 4 tied for the lead with @JustinRose99.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
