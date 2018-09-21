Tiger Woods grabs first 36-hole lead since 2015 after up-and-down round at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods will have to fend off Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and more for his first PGA Tour win since 2013. (AP Photo)

We’re entering uncharted territory in Tiger Woods’ latest comeback. Woods took the co-lead with Justin Rose at 7-under at the Tour Championship on Friday, shooting a 2-under 68 to add onto a strong first round Thurdsay.

Per ESPN’s Bob Harig, that’s Woods’ first 36-hole in a tournament since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, where Woods eventually finished 10th. He came just short of his first outright lead since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which he eventually won.

Woods is still seeking his first PGA Tour win since that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he came close with a thrilling No. 2 finish at the PGA Championship last month. He’s already posted six top-10 finishes in 17 events this season.

Woods will be partnered with Rose on Saturday at 7-under, and the pair will try to hold off Rory McIlroy, who is currently third at 5-under, and Justin Thomas, who is in a four-way tie for fourth at 4-under.





Woods moved into a commanding position through 15-holes with a pair of back-to-back birdies that moved him two strokes ahead of Rose, but some short-game adventures left him with a double-bogey on 16 and tied with Rose.

Double bogey for Tiger. Woods falls into a co-lead. pic.twitter.com/67IC8soOJ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018





Woods bounced back two holes later on the par-5 18th hole, reaching the green in two shots and two-putting for a birdie and move back into a tie with Rose, who also birdied the 18th.

