Is Tiger Woods going to captain the U.S. squad at the 2025 Ryder Cup? ‘We’re still talking about it’

Is Tiger Woods going to captain the 2025 United States Ryder Cup team? He sure seemed to hint things are heading in that direction.

Woods spoke with members of the media Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, his first tournament appearance since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational because of an illness. He was asked about myriad topics, from his pursuit of a 24th consecutive made cut, his body and Masters memories.

However, his answer to a question about the Ryder Cup makes it seem as if Woods will soon again be involved in the biennial competition between the U.S. and Europe, this time from a captaincy standpoint.

“We’re still talking about it,” Woods said while smiling when asked directly about his current position related to the captaincy.

Woods spent time as a vice captain in 2016, but his record in the Ryder Cup is one of the worst marks of his professional golf career. He’s 13-21-3 in the competition, including a 0-4 mark in his last appearance in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris, site of the 2024 Olympic competition.

He is 4-2-2 in singles matches.

However, people have clamored since the 2023 Ryder Cup for Woods to be considered for captaincy at Bethpage Black in New York.

And it’s something he and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh have discussed plenty in recent weeks. And according to Big Cat, there are more conversations to be had soon.

“It’s something that Seth and I are going to sit back and talk about it after this event,” Woods said. “I said I’m going to be busy for a couple weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another jacket, and then we can sit back and talk about it next week.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek