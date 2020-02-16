Tiger Woods finishes last at his own tournament among players that made cut

Tiger Woods didn't have a great weekend. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

It was an exhausting weekend for Tiger Woods.

Not only did the golfing great take over host duties for the Genesis Invitational, a tournament in Los Angeles that his own Tiger Woods Foundation organizes, he also competed in a field brimming with talent. The competition did not go well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woods narrowly skirted missing the cut at Riviera Country Club on Friday, but that led to a different kind of ignominy on Sunday. Woods shot a rough 76 and 77 on Saturday and Sunday to finish +11 for the tournament, dead last among players that made the cut.

The low point came on Saturday when Woods four-putted by missing multiple gimmes.

The second 4-putt in two weeks for Tiger.



The last time he had multiple 4-putts in a season was 1998. pic.twitter.com/W4kEXpdWHG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2020

There was also this adventure in the bunker on Sunday.

These two shots from @TigerWoods?



Golf in a nutshell. He can't help but smile.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/mDpFIzYhmB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2020

Adam Scott was the tournament’s victor at -11, 22 shots ahead of Woods.

While unfortunate, Woods’ performance is also pretty understandable. As most players were preparing during the early part of the week, Woods was organizing the tournament’s Celebrity Cup, meeting with the media and attending other functions.

According to Golf Digest, Woods only got 10 minutes of early morning warm-up time before competing in the Wednesday pro-am, telling them “I haven’t had a whole lot of time to practice this week ... I’ve been a little bit busy.”

Story continues

But hey, Woods was at least able to actually win the Celebrity Cup.

More from Yahoo Sports: