Tiger Woods flies with Rickie Fowler to BMW Championship for PGA Tour meeting regarding LIV Golf

On Monday, reports surfaced that Tiger Woods was planning to travel to Delaware on Tuesday in order to attend a meeting with other PGA Tour players to discuss the LIV Golf Invitational Series and their continued impact on professional golf.

The Saudi Arabia-backed circuit has poached several big-name players from the Tour – like Cameron Smith, the most-recently reported acquisition – with guaranteed contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

One player who was invited told ESPN the meeting will include “influential PGA Tour members who haven’t defected to LIV Golf.”

A good amount of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are expected to attend, and on Tuesday, video caught Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler exiting a plane in Philadelphia, less than 30 miles from Wilmington Country Club, the host of this week’s 2022 BMW Championship.

During their press conferences on Tuesday, both Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay commented on the upcoming meeting.

“Boy, news can be wrong sometimes. Yeah, there is a player meeting, but that’s all I can tell you about that,” Rahm said. “There’s also a PAC meeting. I don’t know if on the news they were talking about the PAC meeting or no. … I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t have Tiger’s phone number, so I can’t tell you if he’s coming or not.”

“Well, I’ve heard Tiger is the new commissioner, right?” Cantlay quipped. “That’s what everyone has been saying. I’m going to go to the meeting. I’m going to listen to what it’s all about, and I’ll probably have more for you after.”

We’ll have to wait and see what comes from the meeting of the minds.

