Tiger Woods finishes strong but fails to gain ground on Saturday at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods didn’t gain much on the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, despite a strong closing stretch. Woods finished at 1-under in the third round at Torrey Pines to move to 5-under overall.

Woods struggled early, bogeying the first hole of the day. After dropping to minus-3, Woods was able to get back to even with a birdie on No. 17, his eighth hole of the day. But the wheels rattled after the turn, as Woods bogeyed 1 and 3, his 10th and 12th holes. He managed to card birdies on his 14th, 17th and 18th holes to salvage a decent score, and if there’s anything to be taken from this round, it’s that Woods clearly got better as the day went on.

Winning might be out of the question now. Woods entered the clubhouse 13 strokes behind leader and World No. 1 Justin Rose. But Woods can still finish strong Sunday with a decent round at Torrey Pines, where he’s won nine times before. It hasn’t been a great weekend for Woods, but there will be many more to come.

Tiger Woods didn’t make a big move on Day 3 at Torrey Pines. (AP Photo)

