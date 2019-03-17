Tiger Woods finished strong Sunday at The Players Championship, breaking 70 for first time all week

While he certainly could have played better, Tiger Woods’ final round at The Players Championship on Sunday was nothing short of solid.

Woods fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday, jumping up the leaderboard and breaking 70 for the first time all week at TPC Sawgrass. It was significantly better than his even-par 72 on Saturday at the tournament, which just narrowly made the secondary cut.

Tiger Woods fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday at The Players Championship, his first round under 70 all week at TPC Sawgrass. (David Rosenblum/Getty Images)

He got off to a hot start on Sunday, too, firing four birdies in his first 11 holes. He even miraculously saved par on No. 3, thanks to an incredible chip-in from a greenside bunker.

He leveled out on his final seven holes of the day, however, playing them at 1-over after a bogey on No. 14 to finish with the 69. He now sits at 6-under for the tournament, eight strokes back from leaders Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm — who started their final rounds right as Woods was finishing his. Even though he is well out of reach to win the tournament, Woods said that his goal was simply to move up the leaderboard and shoot under par on Sunday.

“I felt like I was playing well,” Woods said, via the PGA Tour. “My score didn't really indicate that going into the final day, but I was hitting the golf ball well and I'm frustrated at lipping more putts out than I think I have in a very long time. Just one of those weeks where just nothing really got rolling enough to get me going.”

Woods is not listed in the field at next week’s Valspar Championship, but confirmed earlier this week that he will play in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin in two weeks. He also said that he didn’t have any issues with his neck — which forced him to withdraw from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hopefully, he said, he can play in all seven matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“That would be great,” Woods said, via the PGA Tour. “I'm guaranteed to play three instead of when I played it was only one guaranteed, so that's kind of nice knowing that I'll be able to get at least three good rounds in, possibly more if I play well, and that's basically like a tournament.”

Rory McIlroy finished with a 2-under 70 on Sunday, bringing him to 16-under on the week to win The Players Championship. Jim Furyk finished right behind him at 15-under, followed by Jhonattan Vegas and Eddie Pepperell at 14-under.

