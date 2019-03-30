Tiger Woods falls in dramatic upset at WGC Match Play championships

Tiger Woods watches as Lucas Bjerregaard putts in the Saturday afternoon knockout round of the WGC Match Play championships. (Getty)

Quick show of hands: how many of you knew who Lucas Bjerregaard was prior to Saturday afternoon?

Stop lying. Denmark’s Bjerregaard, a European pro, is virtually unknown on these shores — he’s only played in two U.S. Opens, and no other majors — but after going spike-to-spike with Tiger Woods at the WGC Match Play championships and coming away a 1-up, final-hole winner, he’s a stateside name now.

Woods was coming off a dramatic, 17th-hole victory over Rory McIlroy, so you could forgive him for being a little gassed. He’s an old dude, after all. But he had several factors working in his favor: he was playing against Bjerregaard, who’s one of the ever-growing legions of pro golfers who grew up idolizing Woods. And second: he’s old, he’s creaky, he’s not what he once was ... but he’s still Tiger freaking Woods. Surely that would be enough.

Woods started slow, losing the first hole of the day on Bjerregaard’s birdie putt. It marked the first time all day Woods had ever trailed. But he flipped the scorecard just a few holes later, going from one down to two up over the space of three holes.

Give Bjerregaard credit, though; the Dane kept at Woods’ heels and never let Tiger get too far out in front. After the 7th hole, Woods never led by more than one hole.

Then came the closing trio. Bjerregaard evened the match by draining a 29-foot putt on the 16th, and immediately followed by dropping his tee shot into birdie range on the par-3 17th. But Woods stepped up behind him and casually dropped his shot to inside six feet. Time for Woods to take control of this match, right?

Not so fast. Bjerregaard curled his 13-foot putt right around Woods’ marker and into the cup, forcing Woods into a must-make birdie putt. Woods held up his end of the deal, and the duo went to the final hole all square.

Woods proceeded to make an uncharacteristic — and, as it turned out, match-killing — mistake, dropping his approach shot into the greenside bunker. Bjerregaard responded by putting his shot onto the green, 15 feet from the cup. His birdie putt to end the match missed, and Woods faced a four-footer to extend the match.

He missed. And the most unexpected result of all — Woods losing to Bjerregaard after beating McIlroy — had come to pass.

The fact that Woods was competitive all the way to the edge of the final four is something to appreciate. But we’re past the point of simple appreciation now. Woods has shown he’s capable of winning tournaments, not just putting in good showings. The next time we’ll see him, he’ll be teeing it up Thursday at Augusta National. It’ll be fascinating to see if he can knock out the small mistakes that cost him in match play.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

