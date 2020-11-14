Tiger Woods’ extended reign at the Masters will come to an end after Saturday struggles

On a day when it seemed like everyone was going low in the afternoon at the Masters, one defending champion struggled mightily to get something going.

After playing eight holes this morning to finish his second round – resulting in a 1-under 71 – Tiger Woods ho-hummed his way around Augusta National Golf Club Saturday afternoon to the tune of an even-par 72 to remain at 5 under for the tournament.

The five-time green jacket winner was just four shots off the lead at the start of the third round. At the time he walked off the course, Woods was nine shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, who sat at 14-under through 12 holes.

The 15-time major champion began his day with seven consecutive pars before his first dropped shot at the par-5 8th. He added another bogey on No. 11 before a pair of birdies on Nos. 12 and 15 brought him back to even par for the day where he would remain.

