Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman drops appeal and denies sexual harassment allegations

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and also denied sexual harassment allegations against the golfer.

In a lawsuit submitted in May, Woods was accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with Herman while she worked for him at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, and then forcing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement or she’d be fired from her job.

At the time, Herman’s attorney stated in a filing: “A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

According to new court documents filed in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal obtained by CNN and dated November 10, Herman filed an official notice to dismiss her appeal aimed at nullifying an NDA, that she said required “confidential arbitration in all disputes between” her and Woods.

“In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” the court document reads.

CNN has reached out to Woods’ agent and legal representatives. CNN has also reached out to Herman’s representatives for comment.

In July, Herman dropped another lawsuit filed in October 2022, which alleged that a trust owned by the 47-year-old golfer violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking an oral tenancy agreement, and which sought damages “in excess of $30,000,000,” according to court filings and previous CNN reporting.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com