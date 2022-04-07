Tiger Woods dropped an F-bomb at the Masters, TV mics picked it up, fans on Twitter loved it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Nesbitt
·1 min read
Tiger Woods dropped an F-bomb at the Masters, TV mics picked it up, fans on Twitter loved it
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

Tiger Woods is back.

He played some really good golf in the first round of the Masters, his first tournament since his car accident early in 2021 in Los Angeles.

He also dropped a good F-bomb after his shot from the trees on the par-4 ninth hole rolled off the front of the green. When Tiger was at his best he was often heard swearing on the course after bad shots.

Some people don’t like that stuff but I am not some people – I love seeing and hearing Tiger Woods cursing after tough shots.

It means he’s really back!

Check this out. By now you should know there’s going to be a bad word in this video so if you don’t like that sort of thing then run for the hills!

He’s back!!

Twitter loved it, too:

A message to the broadcasters:

She’s a fan:

A new game?

Recommended Stories