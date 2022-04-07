Tiger Woods dropped an F-bomb at the Masters, TV mics picked it up, fans on Twitter loved it

Tiger Woods is back.

He played some really good golf in the first round of the Masters, his first tournament since his car accident early in 2021 in Los Angeles.

He also dropped a good F-bomb after his shot from the trees on the par-4 ninth hole rolled off the front of the green. When Tiger was at his best he was often heard swearing on the course after bad shots.

Some people don’t like that stuff but I am not some people – I love seeing and hearing Tiger Woods cursing after tough shots.

It means he’s really back!

Check this out. By now you should know there’s going to be a bad word in this video so if you don’t like that sort of thing then run for the hills!

"Ah, f*ck off." Tiger Woods wasn’t too happy with the result of this shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/ky7aRbfAQY — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 7, 2022

He’s back!!

Twitter loved it, too:

Lots of F bombs today for a guy playing even par on one of the toughest courses in the world who oh by the way hasn’t played a competitive round of golf in two years. Tiger is back. 🐐🐅 — Anthony 🎸🦬🏌🏻☕️ (@anthonyonguitar) April 7, 2022

A message to the broadcasters:

Dear ESPN+, Don’t you dare use that dump button on Tiger Woods. We want to hear all the f bombs. Sincerely,

Everyone — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) April 7, 2022

She’s a fan:

Tiger’s first F bomb of the day 😍🥰♥️🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5VN4qmHUZ — ✨kristi✨ (@OUkristi) April 7, 2022

A new game?