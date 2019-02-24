Tiger Woods' day gets derailed by disastrous four-putt

Tiger Woods ran into a lot of trouble on the 15th and 16th holes on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Things got off to a promising start for Tiger Woods on Saturday. After finishing Friday just six strokes behind Dustin Johnson, Woods cut into that lead by sinking birdies on his first two holes at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Saturday.

Woods maintained that pace for most of the day. By the time he approached the 15th hole, he was tied for fifth at 3-under on the day. That’s when disaster struck.

Woods set himself up for a potential birdie, but wound up with a double bogey after a disastrous four-putt.

Golf is hard. Double bogey for Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/ZN3Lz1U6mQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2019





It was the first time since 2010 that Woods managed a four-putt at a non-major PGA Tour event.

Tiger Woods: 1st four-putt in a non-major @PGATOUR event since 2010 at Quail Hollow. Only his 3rd four-putt in a PGA Tour event in the last 13 years. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 23, 2019





Woods birdied the 15th on both Thursday and Friday.

Though things looked bad, Woods was still 1-under on the day. If he could bounce back to finish the day, Woods could still put himself in strong position going into Sunday.

That didn’t happen. After having another shot at a birdie, Woods bogeyed the 16th. In the span of two holes, Woods putted seven times. That dropped him to even on the day.

Johnson was able to hold onto his lead Saturday. He shot a 66, giving him a 4-shot lead going into Sunday. Woods finished the day 1-under, putting him 10 strokes back of Johnson.

