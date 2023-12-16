Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam, 16, serves as his caddy for the very first time

For the very first time, Tiger Woods employed his daughter, Sam, as his caddy during the PNC Championship’s Pro-Am event in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday.

The tournament was truly a family affair as Woods also played alongside his son, Charlie. The PNC Championship is designed as an opportunity “to see 20 Major Champions team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love — together,” according to the tournament’s website.

The PGA Tour posted a video to their Instagram account, showing the 16-year-old helping her father with his clubs before he warmed up on the tee.

Woods and 14-year-old Charlie were competing against golfer Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, for the fourth year in a row.

While both Sam and Charlie have been “kid caddies” for their dad in the past, Saturday marked the first time Sam officially caddied for her father for an entire tournament.

Both children — whom Tiger shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — have supported their dad at various golf tournaments over the years, and Sam even spoke during Tiger’s induction ceremony into the World Golf Hall of Fame last March.

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not,” she told him during her speech, referencing the 2021 car crash that sent Tiger to the hospital.

“Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this,” she added. “You’re a fighter, you’ve defied the odds every time.”

Tiger has been vocal about encouraging both of his children to get involved in the sport since an early age, although he’s also admitted that both Sam and Charlie were more into soccer.

For the time being, both teens seem to be gung-ho to join their dad on the tournament course.

A video from Friday showed Charlie warming up, smiling while taking practice shots with his dad.

_____