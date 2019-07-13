Tiger Woods criticised for lack of preparation as Tigermania builds ahead of The Open

Tiger Woods has got himself prepared for The Open by going on holiday and waking up at 1am in Florida - Getty Images North America

Tiger Woods will arrive here for the 148th Open Championship today with critics claiming he has already peaked for the year and others wondering if his decision to eschew a preparation event shows that he believes as much.

Woods has not played since finishing 21st at the US Open five weeks ago and instead went on holiday to Thailand for a fortnight. Indeed, he has only played one major-tournament since winning the Masters, having skipped straight from Augusta to the USPGA where he missed the cut.

His schedule has raised eyebrows with Paul Azinger, the former Ryder Cup captain, expressing the fears of many. “For me, the warning sign for Tiger fans is that could have been the peak moment for Tiger,” Azinger, who will be here as analyst for US network NBC. said. “Let’s give him some time to overcome that great victory at the Masters. I just saw a different Tiger the last two majors.

“This next win for Tiger, it’s going to be a lot harder than people think because there’s a lot on the line for this next win and he’s had this mountain top experience of achieving that Masters victory.”

Padraig Harrington certainly believes Woods’s schedule to be odd. The Irishman did not name him last week when saying “if you’re serious about winning the Open you’ve got to be playing tournament golf beforehand”, and Woods is not the only player who will arrive at Portrush without a warm-up - Justin Rose, the world No 4, is another. But everything the 43-year-old does is always analysed to the Nth degree and do not expect any difference here as Tigermania builds.

In his defence, Woods has posted a video on social media, highlighting how “seriously” he is taking it. He has been getting up at 1am every morning in Florida, so his body clock will be on UK time when he flies in on his private jet this morning.

Justin Thomas, Woods' close friend who is playing in this week’s Scottish Open, laughed when Telegraph Sport asked him about the early alarm calls. “Who would get up at 1am?” Not a normal or sane person,” Thomas said. “Tiger doesn’t sleep already, and might be using that as an excuse to wake up at one. You’re never going to see me posting any videos at one o’clock in the morning, that’s for sure. Yeah, I want to win tournaments, but I’m pretty sure I can get the jet-lag down in a couple days.”