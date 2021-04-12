Tiger Woods congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Masters win, says it 'will impact the entire golf world'

Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods at the 2019 Presidents Cup. Daniel Pockett/Getty Image

Hideki Matsuyama is the 2021 Masters champion.

He is the first male player from Japan to win a major.

Tiger Woods knows a thing about changing the sport.

The 2021 Masters was missing something with the absence of five-time champion Tiger Woods.

Woods had to skip this year's tournament as he is still recovering from his car accident suffered back in February.

But while Woods wasn't able to play Augusta National through the weekend this year, he quickly congratulated champion Hideki Matsuyama on becoming the first Japanese golfer to win the green jacket.

"Making Japan proud Hideki," Woods wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world."

Matsuyama's win at Augusta National was a long time coming. 10 years ago, he was the low amateur at Augusta National, a performance that announced his arrival to the wider world of golf as a potential future champion. Since then, Matsuyama had finished in the top 20 at the Masters five times, including a solo fifth finish in 2015.

But this year, Matsuyama broke through, taking home the green jacket and writing his name into the history of both the sport of golf and his home country.

