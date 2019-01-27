Tiger Woods closes out routine week with strong Sunday at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods finished strong on the weekend. (Getty)

Tiger Woods never really challenged for the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, which isn’t an ideal situation if you’re expecting the guy to win every tournament he plays. But the truth is, that Tiger’s gone and isn’t coming back. What we’ve got now is a strong second-tier competitor, a guy who every so often can put together a little magic like he did on his back nine on Sunday.

Playing off the 10th tee to start, Woods came into the day at 5-under following three acceptable-but-not-outstanding rounds. And his first nine saw him make the turn at even on the day after carding only a single birdie and bogey.

Woods’ back nine, the outward half of the South Course at Torrey Pines, should give fans hope for the future. He carded five birdies in nine holes, finishing with two birdies to close the day at -5 and the tournament itself at 10-under.





Woods ended his day nine strokes behind leader Justin Rose. He’ll have more work to do to get back into contention at tournaments, but this was a decent enough start to the 2019 season … and an exceptional closing nine on Sunday.

