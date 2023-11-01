Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)

As the designer for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship host layout, Tiger Woods is on hand early this week at Diamante’s El Cardonal course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

But Woods isn’t just merely in attendance, he’s walking down a huge flight of stairs – and seemingly with little effort.

Check out this video:

Tiger is absolutely CRUISING down those stairs. pic.twitter.com/oFvinh3MSM — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) November 1, 2023

Woods hasn’t teed it up since withdrawing from the Masters in April and then having surgery on the right leg that he badly injured in a February 2021 car accident. We’ve recently seen video of Woods hitting wedge shots at The Hay in Pebble Beach, and now this stair descent gives even more steam to the hope that we’ll see Woods compete in next month’s Hero World Challenge and/or PNC Championship.