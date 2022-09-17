Tiger Woods breaking Sam Snead's record? Don't bet against him, says Notah Begay

Will Tiger Woods break Sam Snead’s record? Don’t bet against him, says one of Woods’ longtime friends.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golfweek around his 50th birthday, Notah Begay III declared that he believes Woods, who returned to play three major championships this year following a serious car accident in February 2021, still has at least one more good run at Snead's mark.

Woods currently sits at 82 career PGA Tour wins, tying him with Snead.

“I think he’s got one more in him, one more stretch of golf at some point,” Begay said. “I hope I’m there when it happens.”

Woods teed it up in the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship this year, making the cut in the first two before missing the weekend at St. Andrews. Though Woods has been adamant that he won’t play a full schedule ever again, Begay said wherever and whenever Woods decides to play on Tour, he should be able to get into the field, even if it’s an elevated event.

Begay also mentioned that he could see Woods pay the PGA Tour Champions, noting, “It’s a perfect place. You get a cart, 54 holes.”

For now, Begay said that Woods is fighting through discomfort and practicing 1-2 hours per day.

“That guy has got a high level of pain tolerance,” Begay said. “He’s pushing it. He wants to play again. Don’t bet against him breaking that win record at some point down the road.”