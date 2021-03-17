Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

A law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles - AP

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support.

Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods.

A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips onto the 17th green during the final round of the Workday Championship golf tournament on Sunday - AP

Woods has stayed in touch through text messages, sending them to Bryson DeChambeau ahead of his Bay Hill victory and to Justin Thomas, one of his closest friends in golf, ahead of his victory in The Players Championship on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy suggested in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that Woods might be headed home to Florida.

"He's doing better," McIlroy said. "I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.

"But yeah, he's doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

McIlroy and Thomas are among those who live near Woods in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods, who has endured numerous back and knee injuries throughout his career, is considered the greatest golfer of his generation, having won 15 major titles, and the only modern pro to win all four major golf titles in succession.

He capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in all of professional sport in 2019, when he broke an 11-year major drought to win his fifth Masters title.

The Los Angeles Police Department said earlier this month it was investigating data from the "black box" recorder inside the car driven by Woods but have said the incident was an accident.