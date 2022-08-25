Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week.

While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.

PopStroke is a golf and outdoor dining venue that features two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods. Other Florida locations can also be found in Orlando, Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie, with future locations coming to Tampa, Houston, Scottsdale and Glendale, Arizona.

Player entries and qualifier site applications will be accepted based on the order of receipt. Entries received after the event is full will be placed on an alternate list. There is no age or player status restrictions.

The individual stroke play portion will take place Oct. 26-27. Limited to 100 players, the field will compete for a $25,000 purse over four rounds (72 holes) of individual stroke play with a cut to the top 100 and ties after 36 holes.

Do you have what it takes to win? I am excited to announce the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by @TaylorMadeGolf, which will be held on October 26-28 at @PopstrokeGolf Sarasota. Please visit https://t.co/wS7C4R78ZM to register now! pic.twitter.com/GixCjqs3YB — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 25, 2022

The team championship will run Oct. 27-28, where a 200-team field will compete for a $100,000 purse. Teams will play four founds (72 holes) of stroke play, with a cut to top 50 and ties after 36 holes.

There is a $250 entry fee for the individual competition, with a $500 fee per team. Registration closes Oct. 24th at 5 p.m. ET.

Woods has been featured heavily in the news the last few days with reports of his impact on last week’s PGA Tour players’ meeting and his new company with Rory McIlroy, TMRW Sports, which recently announced the Monday night TGL, set to debut in 2024.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek