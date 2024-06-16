Black Athletes Whose Children Followed in Their Footsteps

Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

We previously looked at NBA fathers and the sons who followed in their hoop shoes. But with Father’s Day just around the corner, we’re expanding it to all sports, and looking at Black Athletes with children who have also pursued a career in sports.

Are these children as talented as their parents? Possibly. But no one will know until they achieve sustained success like their parents.

Deion, Shilo & Shedeaur Sanders

I had to include this trio because they are all connected. Deion Sanders currently coaches his sons Shedeaur and Silo at the University of Colorado. While their 2023 season did not end well, his two sons were some of the highlights of an otherwise disappointing season for the Buffaloes.

Tiger & Charlie Woods

Charlie still has a ways to go if he wants to be as successful as his father on the PGA Tour, but he’s on the path. He’s shown promise on the green and even has displayed some similar mannerisms as his father.

Ken Griffey & Ken Griffey Jr.

Not only did “The Kid” become a Major League player like his father, but the two also played with each other on the same team between 1989 and 1991.

LeBron & Bronny James

These two may be the most popular on the list. LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of all time, which has caused some to put some lofty expectations on Bronny’s career. He’s a talented player who has already put his name in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Muhammad & Laila Ali

The first father-daughter duo on the list! We all know Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential athletes of all time, but Laila was pretty great in her own right, winning all 24 of her bouts (with 21 by KO).

Joe & Kobe Bryant

Joe Byrant was a solid NBA player who played eight seasons with the Sixers, Clippers, and Rockets. We all know how Kobe Byrant’s career went: one of the best to ever do it.

Bobby & Barry Bonds

They didn’t play together, but they both did play for the same team — the San Francisco Giants. Bobby was a good Major League player who made three all-star teams throughout his career. Barry, on the other hand, became the greatest (and most controversial) hitter in baseball history.

Marvin Harrison & Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison was one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL during his 13-year career. His son may be better — he’s stronger, faster, bigger, and more athletic. Junior is considered to be the best receiver prospect since Randy Moss.

Dell & Steph Curry

I guess shooting runs in the family, huh? Dell was a good shooter, but his oldest son became the greatest of all time. Dell’s second son, Seth, is also a pretty good sniper in his own right.

Calvin & Grant Hill

Grant Hill had a dream upbringing. Calvin Hill is a Super Bowl Champion running back who was named to the Pro Bowl four times during his 13-year NFL career. This isn’t sports-related, but his mother, Janet Hill, was roommates with Hillary Clinton at Wellesley College. That greatness passed on to him as he was once considered to be the “air apparent” to Michael Jordan before injuries derailed his NBA career.

Mychal & Klay Thompson

Mychal Thomspon has produced more than one athletic son in multiple sports. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft and won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. His oldest son, Mychel, had a short stint in the NBA. His second son, Klay, is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. His youngest, Trayce, is currently an outfielder for the New York Mets.

Yannick & Joakim Noah

Another father-son duo who pursued careers in different sports. Yannick Noah is a former Tennis player who won the French Open in 1983 and was once ranked the third-best player in the world. His son, Joakim, was an incredible college player who had a good NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.

Jerry & Brenden Rice

Jerry Rice’s legacy is cemented. He’s the greatest wide receiver of all time. His son, who was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft, still has a way to go but showed some promise at USC last season.

Doc & Austin Rivers

Not only did they both have solid NBA careers. But Doc also coached his son for a time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cecil & Prince Fielder

Fun fact: Cecil Fielder and his son, Prince Fielder, have the same number of career home runs: 319.

Jimmy Walker & Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose has openly talked about how he had no relationship with his father. But whether he knows it or not, his basketball skills may have come from his dad, who was the first overall pick in the 1967 NBA Draft.

Patrick Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes II

You can thank Patrick Mahomes (the dad), for Patrick Mahomes II’s crazy arm angles. Junior initially took after his father, who was a Major League pitcher for the Mets, Red Sox, Rangers, and Cubs throughout his 11-year MLB career.

Dennis & Trinity Rodman

Dennis Rodman was a vicious defender and rebounder who won five NBA championships. His daughter, Trinity, became the highest-paid player in NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League ) history after she signed a $1.1 million contract with the Washington Spirit.

Tim Hardaway & Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Sr. was a star guard in the NBA for more than 13 years. He was so good at his job that he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. While not as talented as his father, Junior has had a solid career playing with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

