Tiger Woods’ 15-Year-Old Son Charlie Qualifies For USGA For The First Time | Photo: David Cannon via Getty Images

Tiger Woods is passing the torch on to his son Charlie Woods. Last week, Charlie coached his father at the 124th U.S. Open.

CBS reports that this week Charlie qualified for a prestigious USGA event from July 22-27 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. This is a major milestone for the 15-year-old whose father won the USGA three times.

“The USGA means a lot to me,” Charlie said to People. “I want to win USGA Championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open.”

Charlie will participate in the U.S. Junior Amateur for the first time. He reached the qualifying round at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, and ended with a 71 score.

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16,” he said to CBS. “I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles, and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them. Putting was my biggest strength today. I made a lot of putts when I needed to.”

In 2024, 17 USGA championships will be held, including the U.S. Junior Am. Additionally, 264 golfers will play two rounds of stroke play at Oakland Hills. CBS reports the venue has previously hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, two U.S. Amateurs and a Ryder Cup.

“It feels amazing to qualify for my first USGA championship,” he said. “I’m excited to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur next month, especially somewhere as historic as Oakland Hills.”

Charlie has big shoes to fill. During his father’s first tournament at Lake Merced, Tiger reached the semifinals at age 14. After that, he won the event three times in a row from 1991 to 1993. Per CBS, with four match play appearances, Tiger won at Bay Hill, Wollaston and Waverley Country Club, finishing with a 22-1 record.