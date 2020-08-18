Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, crushed the competition at a junior golf tournament with a 3-under finish

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, is assuming his father's mantle.
The 11-year-old recently crushed the competition at a US Kids Golf event in Palm City, Florida, while his dad was busy at the PGA Championships.
Charlie shot 3-under on the 9-hole course, besting the second-place finisher by five strokes.
Golf's next up-and-coming star isn't even a teenager yet — and his name should sound familiar to anyone who knows a thing about the sport.
Following in his father's footsteps, Charlie Woods — Tiger Woods' son — shows promise on the links at a young age.
The 11-year-old heir to golf's highest throne recently crushed the competition at a US Kids Golf event in Palm City, Florida. The younger Woods shot 3-under in nine holes at Hammock Creek golf course, besting the second-place finisher by a comfortable five-stroke margin.
Tiger has been fairly hands-on in his son's budding golf career. He's been present at multiple events Charlie has played in and even caddied on a few occasions. Though the 15-time major championship winner was busy competing at the PGA Championships when Charlie won his most recent US Kids Golf event, photos posted on social media show Tiger lugging his son's bag across the fairway this past weekend.
Check out his form:
Though it's unclear when Charlie will next get back on the course in an official capacity, his dad will hit the links at TPC Boston for the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — The Northern Trust — beginning Thursday.
