Tiger Wood’s son Charlie to compete in 2024 Future Masters tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The field for the 75th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters has been announced and the son of a legend was named among the bunch.

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods was listed among the 15-18 age group to compete at the Dothan Country Club June 22nd through the 29th.

Woods, 15, is quickly making a name for himself in the sport, playing alongside his father in several major tournaments.

Now the question is, will Tiger make an appearance to cheer on his son in one of Dothan’s most prestigious sporting events?

Regardless, a talented golfer, Charlie is sure to draw a crowd on his own.

As far as local talent, a handful of Wiregrass golfers will be hitting the links this June.

In the 11-12 age group Dothan’s Wiley Alford and Mac Steltenpohl will represent the Wiregrass.

Dothan native Douglas Lee is a part of the 13-14 age group.

In the 15-18 play, Dothan’s Mason Crowder, Luke Thornton, Enterprise Native Parker Trawick and Elba’s Jay Wilson will compete for the coveted Blue Blazer.

You can find a full list of who will take part in the Future Masters here.

