Tiger turned Crusader: Millet to Brother Martin

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin High School announced that Matt Millet has been named the next varsity head coach of the Crusader soccer program. Millet most recently served as the head soccer coach at Holy Cross School since 2014. In that span, Millet’s teams have won five LHSAA soccer state championships, including the 2024 state title game, defeating Ben Franklin 2-1 on Feb. 23. Millet was recently named the Times-Picayune/NOLA.com Large Schools Coach of the Year.

“We are excited to introduce Matt Millet as our leader of the Crusader soccer program. Matt has had success at every turn of his professional career; he knows how to build a program for sustained success; and, he is an incredible motivator of young men. His holistic approach of teaching young people is aligned with the educational tradition of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and Brother Martin High School. We look forward to his leadership at Brother Martin,” said Principal Ryan Gallagher ‘00.

In addition to his teams having won five LHSAA state championships, Millet is a five-time LHSAA Coach of the Year; His teams have amassed over 250 total wins over an 18-year career at Holy Cross, St. Martin’s, and Grace King. Millet is a 1994 graduate of De La Salle High School where he helped lead the Cavaliers to a soccer state championship in 1994 and is a 2015 inductee to the De La Salle Sports Hall of Fame.

“We had an incredible amount of interest in this position, which speaks to the level of expectation of our soccer program. We were certainly attracted to Matt’s success as a coach, but we were really impressed with his energy and passion for high school soccer and the tradition of the Catholic League, and Brother Martin’s place in that tradition. We are excited to have Matt lead this program,” said Director of Athletics Mark Wisniewski ’81 CAA.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to lead such a tradition-rich soccer program as Brother Martin. I am excited to meet the young men in the program and very eager to get moving forward, pushing them to greatness. I see great potential at Brother Martin and I am happy to be the one to assist them achieve this type of success,” said Millet.

