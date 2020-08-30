Tiger Tracker: Updates for Tiger Woods final round at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods likely is playing his final round of golf in the 2019-20 season on Sunday in the BMW Championship. He enters the day at 10 over in a share of 55th place after rounds of 73-75-72 at Olympia Fields Country Club.

It’s the second of three tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but only the top-30 finishers in the points this week advance to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Woods sits at 65 in the projected standings after three rounds.

The 15-time major champion tees off on Sunday for his final round at 10:15 a.m. ET with Matt Kuchar.

Follow Woods’ round with shot-by-shot updates below.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | Photos | Tee times, TV info

Hole 1 – Par 5

Related