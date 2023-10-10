Tiger Tracker: Auburn’s wide receiver commits shine in Week 7

It’s no secret that Auburn lacks a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver but help is on the way.

Auburn has three wide receivers committed in its 2024 recruiting class and each of them is having an impressive senior season and that continued last week with each one snagging a touchdown. The trio is led by five-star prospect Perry Thompson but four-stars Malcolm Simmons and Bryce Cain have shown why Auburn’s coaching staff prioritized them.

Thompson had another big for Foley, catching five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in their 21-17 win over Fairhope. In six games this year he has caught 33 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

Cain had a quiet game by his standards in Baker’s 35-6 win over Bryant, catching four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He has now caught 29 passes for 729 yards and 12 touchdowns in his breakout season.

Simmons had his second-straight game with over 100 receiving yards in Benjamin-Russell’s dominant 50-7 win over Chilton Country. He finished the game with nine catches for 109 yards and one touchdown. He has now caught 24 passes for 470 yards and six touchdowns.

