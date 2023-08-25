Tiger Stadium, LSU included in U.S. Congress project to preserve 'historic stadiums'

BATON ROUGE — Tiger Stadium has been admitted to participate in the Historic Stadium Caucus project, a bipartisan group of congressmen and women that will be devoted to maintaining the status and further improving historic sports stadiums across the country, U.S. congressmen Garret Graves (R–Louisiana) and Mark Pocan (D–Wisconsin) announced Friday.

Tiger Stadium is among the 18 college football venues selected for the caucus' launch. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn), Rose Bowl Stadium (UCLA), Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Southern Cal) and Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field (Ole Miss) are among the other stadiums involved with the project.

"When Tiger fans walk into Death Valley on Saturday nights, they do more than watch a football game — they walk into a 99-year-old local icon that supports our regional economy. Every bowl of jambalaya scooped and Tiger Dog served injects jobs and resources into our community," Rep. Graves said in a release. "I am proud to join Rep. Pocan to preserve the legacies of some of our most historic landmarks and create new memories for future generations."

The caucus will focus on improving security and safety measures, offering technological upgrades and funding for infrastructure enhancements, among other upgrades for these historic venues.

“Historic stadiums, such as Tiger Stadium at LSU, play an important role in the environment that makes college athletics special. The game day traditions in iconic venues around the country are unique and are worthy of discussion,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a release. “I appreciate the Historic Stadium Caucus co-chairs, Garret Graves and Mark Pocan, for recognizing the need for healthy dialogue around the protection of historic stadiums.”

LSU football opens its season in Orlando on Sept. 3 against Florida State (6:30 p.m., ABC) before heading back to Baton Rouge to host Grambling State in its home opener at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Tiger Stadium, LSU football involved in U.S. Congress project