Tiger relay team sets school record

Apr. 10—The Lebanon track and field team is ready to find its groove as they are now in the heart of the season.

And as they hit the track for the first time since returning from Spring Break, they already had a top performance that will require the changing of their record board.

The boys 4x100 relay team of Jeremiah Howard, Cisco Luyindula, Kaden Lark and Trey Ries ran a 43.57 for their relay, besting the record of 43.79 set in 2014 by Chase Wright, Allen Stitch, Harrison Hollis and Zach Unger.

It was one of numerous standout performances the Tigers had against the Bruins.

The boys team won 91-41.

Lark and Donyell Moore went 1-2 in the high jump, Mason Crew and Ty Reagan went 1-2 in the shot put, and Crew, Reagan and Alex Bernal-Santos went 1-2-3 in the discus.

Chase Tucker won the pole vault, Ries won the 100 and 200, Curtis Hicks and Aydan Wetter went 1-2 in the 1,600, the 4x800 team of Carter Hammons, Eli Taylor, William Meyer and Isaac Harvey won.

Harvey, Wetter and Brynner Sloan went 1-2-3 in the 800, Tyler Meyer and William Meyer went 1-2 in the 3,200 and the 4x400 relay team of Luyindula, Harvey, Lucien Tumba and Curtis Hicks won.

The Lebanon girls won 81.5-46.5.

Ciarra Hiatt, Jocelyn Butler and Lily Gonzalez went 1-2-3 in the pole vault, Claire Boling and Sydnie Starkey went 1-2 in the high jump, Carley Adams won the discus, and the 4x800 relay team of Sophie Kyker, Audrey Patterson, Sarah Keith and Nadia Jones won.

Jazmine Moore won the 100-hurdles, Penny Lamerson won the 1,600 and 800, the 4x100 relay team of Leila Richards, Butler, Boling and Hiatt won, Sha'Myaih McNeal won the 300-hurdles, Sarah Keith won the 3,200 and the 4x400 relay of Kyker, Lamerson, Jones and Boling won.

Senior night will be next week on Tuesday, April 16th with announcements starting at 5:00 p.m., the meet will follow starting at 5:30 p.m.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.