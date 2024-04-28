Tiger offense slips past defense at DWU spring game

Apr. 27—MITCHELL — The public got its first taste of Dakota Wesleyan football under the tutelage of new head coach Alex Kretzschmar during the team's annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Joe Quintal Field.

With players on both sides getting valuable reps before the team turns its attention towards the summer, it was the Tigers' offense that shook off a slow start to prevail in a 27-20 win.

The scoring system mirrored the format of South Dakota State's spring game, where the defense started the game leading 17-0 with the ability to score more through turnovers, and the offense was forced to catch up via traditional scoring methods.

"I think the guys competed," Kretzschmar said. "We did our best to make sure we kept it as competitive as possible and to make sure that we're keeping everybody healthy."

With several players sidelined due to injuries, and the incoming freshmen class yet to join the team, the Tigers' depth was slimmer than it's expected to be in the fall. Connor Drake was the only quarterback healthy to play, and two of DWU's top three tacklers from a season ago, linebackers Layton Eide and Grayson Hanson, were out. The offense had 26 players available, the defense had 18.

Notwithstanding, the blue-uniformed defense held its own for much of the day, getting stops on eight of the 12 possessions, forcing three turnovers on downs, an interception, a missed field goal and three punts.

The side's biggest plays included a tackle for loss by Joe VanOverschelde on third and short, and an interception by defensive back Cody Cavanaugh to give the defense three points.

"We did awesome," linebacker Jaiden Walton said. "Obviously, we had mistakes here and there. But I think if we have 11 hats to the ball, at the end of the day, it's going to pan out."

However, the white-clad offense, which managed a steady run game throughout the afternoon, eventually broke through with a handful of explosive plays.

On the fifth possession, Drake connected with receiver Cole Holden for what appeared to be a short gain, until Holden weaved his way through traffic and broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown.

With the defense leading 20-7, Drake found a wide-open Raab Maxwell for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Two possessions later, Koby Kayser bulldozed over a defender and into the endzone for a five-yard touchdown, and the point after attempt gave the offense its first lead.

A deep touchdown pass from Drake to Holden put a punctuation mark on the offense's performance, and marked the final play of the game.

"They did a really good job of keeping us down offensively in the beginning," said Kretzschmar, who doubles as the team's offensive coordinator. "Offense just kept fighting, but ultimately it was a good day all around."

The spring game concluded DWU football's spring session.

"I thought we had a huge spring ball," Kayser said. "We had a lot of positions to fill and a lot of guys stepped up to do that. Now, it all comes down to this summer. We're getting a lot of guys coming back to school to spend the summer in Mitchell and I think that's going to help us a lot and set us up for the season."

The Tigers' 2024 season opener is a matchup against Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Madison.

"What we do each day from now until August and our first game is going to determine how we play in that game," Kretzschmar said. "We got a lot of respect for DSU up in Madison, they got a good program, they got some good players. So we have to do everything in our power to make sure we're ready when we face them."