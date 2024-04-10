Tiger men take second, women place third at home invite

Apr. 9—MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan men's and women's golf teams both fared well at the DWU Spring Invite on Monday and Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The invite, which was the first one DWU has hosted since 2015, saw the men placed second as a team with a 593 score in a competition between eight schools, while the women placed third with a 681 out of six schools.

The Tiger men particularly impressed in the second day of competition, shooting just two-over-par, to nearly catch overall champion Jamestown, which finished four strokes ahead at 589 strokes.

Leading DWU in scoring was Peyton Bettcher and Juan Florez, who tied for third overall. Both golfers shot a 74 on Monday, and a 73 on Tuesday to finish with a 147 total. Carson Van Beek placed sixth, by shooting a 76 on the opening day and a 73 on Tuesday to finish with a 149, while Connor Calahan bounced-back from a 79 on a Monday by shooting a team-high 71 on Tuesday to finish eighth (150). Jamestown's Jackson Worner won the invite with a 3-under-par score of 141, powered by a final round 68.

The women's tournament saw Briar Cliff win with a team score of 668. For the Tigers, Erin Moncur placed third overall with a 164, Kayle Johnson was fourth (166), Ashton Austreim was 12th (175), and Sara Sudenga was 14th (176). Briar Cliff's Helen Getz Bergmo claimed the individual title with a net total of 154 with rounds of 80 and 74.

DWU is back in action next week, with the women competing at the Doane Invite on Monday, April 15, in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the men traveling to the Raider Men's Invitational on Monday in Orange City, Iowa.