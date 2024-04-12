Tiger Makes Record 24th Masters Cut, Will Add to $9.6M Augusta Haul

Tiger Woods added another notch on his resume Friday with a record 24th straight made cut at the Masters. He finished his first two rounds at +1 overall with the cut line projected to be +4 with many golfers still on the course.

Last year, Woods tied Fred Couples and Gary Player with his 23rd straight cut made but withdrew during the third round with a foot injury. Woods had to play 23 holes Friday after darkness suspended play in the first round. He moved well during the day, as he continues to cover from surgeries to his foot and ankle following a February 2021 car accident. Woods had not played a golf event in two months.

This is Woods’ 26th trip to Augusta National, and the only time he missed the cut was his second visit in 1996—he was the low amateur in 1995. His five Masters titles sit one behind Jack Nicklaus’ career record. Woods was a longshot in Las Vegas, entering the event at 140-1 to win a sixth green jacket.

Woods has won $9.6 million in prize money at the Masters since he turned pro in 1996. It ranks second all-time to his longtime rival Phil Mickelson at $9.8 million over the course of 30 tournaments. Mickelson is on track to make the cut as well.

Woods’ cuts record will be tough to top. The next longest active streak is Adam Scott at 14 and Hideki Matsuyama at nine. Scott’s tournament is likely done after a +6 through two rounds, while Matsuyama was +4 with nine holes to play.

The 15-time major winner only played three events in 2023 and won $190,000 in prize money, but still ranked 14th in Sportico’s look at the world’s highest-paid athletes with $77.2 million, including an estimated $65 million off the course from sponsors and a $12 million bonus for finishing second in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.

