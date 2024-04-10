‘Tiger, I’m open!’ Lucky Tiger Woods fan catches souvenir at The Masters he will cherish forever

On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon, Woods was finishing up his practice round on the 9th hole when patron Matt Agonis had an idea pop into his head as Woods was preparing to walk off the course.
“We’re just there sitting and then it just happened to be quiet. And I was just looking at him and I’m, hey, why not? So I yelled at him. ‘Tiger, I’m open,’” Agonis told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo.
To his surprise, Agonis got Woods’ attention.
“And he turned and he smirked at me. And that’s when I knew, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, he’s gonna do it.’ He missiled it right to me,” he said. “So I just jumped up and it hit me in my hand first and I didn’t initially catch it. It bounced off and it was like a double catch. So it was great.”
Agonis says he’s never done anything like that before — and he’s still kind of surprised Woods threw it right to him, and that he caught it.
“Honestly, shocked with myself that I caught it. And he throws a fast one. My hand was throbbing for a little bit. So good arm, Tiger,” he said. “I think he went over there and told JT (Thomas) and they just had a little laugh and moment, too.”
Agonis said he’s going to put the ball in a case and maybe one day if his luck continues, he will get Woods to sign the ball. Either way, it’s a Masters memory that he will have for a lifetime.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story.
Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up.
The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.