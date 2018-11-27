Tiger gets first hole-in-one in 20 years

You might remember Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one in his professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996.

You certainly remember the one he had in Phoenix the following year.

The least known of his three PGA Tour aces came in 1998 at Castle Pines in the old International. That wasn’t only his most recent hole-in-one in competition; it was his most recent hole-in-one, period.

Until last week.

Yes, the greatest player of his generation, arguably the greatest golfer to ever live, had not had a hole-in-one in two decades. But on Wednesday of last week, two days before losing to Phil Mickelson in The Match, Woods aced the 210-yard, par-3 second hole at Madison Club (La Quinta, Calif.) with a 5-iron.

Woods recounted the story on Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge, telling reporters that he was playing alongside his son, Charlie, and Fred Couples.

Woods said he was unable to see the ball go into the hole and was surprised to find it in the bottom of the cup. It was the 20th hole-in-one of his life, 20 years after No. 19.